LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® GSX960MTAZ American Style Fridge Freezer Matte Black
MEZ68829906_GSX960MTAZ_348942.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® GSX960MTAZ American Style Fridge Freezer Matte Black

MEZ68829906_GSX960MTAZ_348942.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
GSX960MTAZ

LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® GSX960MTAZ American Style Fridge Freezer Matte Black

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

668

Freezer

246

Refrigerator

422

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

601

Freezer

196（32）

Refrigerator

405

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

132kg/144kg

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1790

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1750

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

610

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

733

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

738

Width (Net)

912

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1790 x 738

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

968 x 1891 x 770

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (8) / Express Freeze

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Temperature Function

Express Cool

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

39

Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)

F

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

376

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

10

Freezing Capacity (kg)

12

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes FLD165NBMA

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

T

Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)

MT

Handle Type Material

Plastic

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)

Yes

Crushed Ice Function

Yes

Filteration External

Yes

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED(2)

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Shelf Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes

Shelf - Snack Corner / Cheese Box

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (4)

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

R/U R/Ｌ

Deodorizer

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED (1)

Ice Maker

Automatic - Indoor

Metallic Decoration Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration Drawer

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L br Plastic

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes (2)

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Door Switch - Reed(DID)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSX960MTAZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSX960MTAZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

