Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to Buy
Support
InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
Centum System™
The Centum System™ achieves market-leading energy efficiency, with a low-noise, energy-saving Inverter Linear Compressor backed by a 20-year warranty*.
Close shot of centum system pannel of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
*20-year warranty available in select European countries
Linear Cooling
Temperature that never varies by more than 1° from how you set it. The coolness levels don't fluctuate, even when the door is opened, so your ingredients stay at their best for longer.
Graph which is showing how precisely the temperature is managed for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
FRESHShield™
A thermal barrier of cold air drops downward to preserve inside temperatures and lock in freshness. The frequently opened InstaView Door-in-Door also activates this vital feature.
Custom Chill™ Pantry
The wide and deep pantry has quick, customizable settings to professionally store a wide range of delicate preparations, including meats and produce, at their ideal temperature.
Fresh Filter
A fresh air filter with a dedicated fan forces gentle air circulation, both freshening and deodorizing the inside air.
Close shot of fresh filter attached on the stainless wall of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator for air circulation.
Textured Steel™ Finish and Black Diamond Glass
The ultimate in minimalist design. Premium materials bring an eye-catching exterior with outstanding durability. Now, have a stunning kitchen which will remain completely impeccable for years to come.
Stunning Yet Durable Finish
The Finest Black Diamond Sheen
Innovated for Freshness
Every Shelf Brightly Illuminated
InstaView Door-in-Door
Door-in-Door Adjustable Shelves
Customize the height of the Door-in-Door shelves to match your needs. Store your water pitcher, milk, canned drinks, preserves, or wine at the most effective heights to bring you maximum convenience.
Auto Open Door
Indulge in a convenient door that opens for you. Save time when your hands are full by stepping on the holographic light to have the door open. There's no need to empty your hands to get on with your tasks.
Auto Open Drawer
Appliances that do all the hard work. The freezer recognizes you need assistance whenever the door is opened wide and slides the drawers out for you. Reloading the freezer just became more convenient.
ThinQ®
By analyzing usage patterns, ThinQ® delivers an optimized and tailored user experience, from ramping cooling performance and ice making during peak times to conserving energy during times of inactivity through the ThinQ® App.
The refrigerator is in the middle and there is a graph of over use based on user patterns for 3 weeks.
*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
643
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1784 x 754
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
454
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
F
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
F
-
Product Type
Multi Door American Fridge Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
643
-
Volume Freezer (L)
256
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
387
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
33
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1784
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
-
Depth without door (mm)
636
-
Depth with handle (mm)
754
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1784 x 754
-
Product Weight (kg)
203
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LCD Display
Yes
-
External LED Display
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Type
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Craft ice
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
No
-
Star Rating
**** / **
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
454
-
Sound Power (dB)
41
-
Sound Power (Grade)
C
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
0
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (4)
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes (6)
-
Drawer_Freezer
Yes (6)
-
Freezer Light
LED (2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8801031692293
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
