333L NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer, Prime Silver
GBBSJ10EPY
Key Features
- DoorCooling⁺™ cools more evenly and faster than conventional systems, preserving freshness.
- Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃ maintaining freshness longer.
- Total No Frost cools faster through multiple air vents with a frost-free environment.
- The Smart Inverter Compressor checks actual demand and supplies optimum amounts of cooling.
- Control remotely with LG ThinQ. AI Smart Learner modifies the operation on your unique use.
- Zero Clearance doors open fully without needing side space – perfect for any kitchen space.
Quiet Mark
Fridge Freezers
Fits Your Lifestyle, Maxes Freshness
Zero Clearance
Designed to fit every kitchen
Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with Zero Clearance
*To ensure proper door operation, a minimum clearance of 4mm between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall is required.
*If the clearance is less than 4mm, the door may not open fully or may interfere with the wall, potentially affecting product performance.
Premium Flat Door
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
Enjoy a premium flat door design and spacious interior that bring refined elegance and practicality to your modern kitchen.
FAQ
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
When choosing an LG fridge freezer, consider key factors like storage space, energy efficiency, and smart cooling technology.
LG’s smart and neat solutions help maximise storage efficiency while keeping your food fresh*.
Look for innovations like LinearCooling™ to help maintain more stable temperatures throughout the fridge and DoorCooling+™ to help cool items in the door.
LG’s premium flat door design and a choice of modern colours and finishes also add a stylish touch to your kitchen.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.
Q.
What size Fridge Freezer do I need?
A.
The right Fridge Freezer size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:
-Tall fridge freezers, with a capacity of 304–387L, are ideal for 1–2 people.
-Slim multi-door models, with 506–530L, suit families of 3–4.
-For larger households, multi-door or American-style models, with 635–750L of storage, are a good choice.
Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the control panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
AI Features
Smarter cooling for optimised energy with LG ThinQ™ ¹⁾
*In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
Max Freshness
Precise cooling, consistent freshness
LinearCooling™ keeps food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations and preserving its taste and appearance.
LinearCooling™
Conventional
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.
Disclaimer
1)LG ThinQ™
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
-LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.
2)AI Saving Mode
-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.
-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:
1.Test Model: GBBW322CEV
2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load
3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%
4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.
5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.
6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.
3)DoorCooling+™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the cooling down rate of a water container placed in the top basket from 25 °C to 6 °C, DoorCooling+™ showed a 15.1% faster cooling rate when open than when closed.
-DoorCooling+™ stops when the door is opened.
-The results may vary in actual usage. Applicable models only.
4)FRESHConverter™
-The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)
-Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting.
-The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Volume Total (L)
333
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
253
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
InstaView
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
Product Type
B/Freezer
CAPACITY
Volume Total (L)
333
Volume Freezer (L)
113
Volume Refrigerator (L)
220
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
Door (Material)
VCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
DoorCooling+
Yes
InstaView
No
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Climate Class
T
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
253
Sound Power (dB)
35
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Folding shelf
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
70
Depth with handle (mm)
674
Depth without door (mm)
608
Packing Weight (kg)
77
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1860
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1860
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
597 x 1860 x 674
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096560358
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
