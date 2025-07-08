Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
387L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
GBV7280AEV A Grade 111 kWh 33 dB.pdf
Product Information Sheet

387L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel

GBV7280AEV
Key Features

  • Linear Cooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • FRESHBalancer™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Total No Frost
More

A neat solution to upgrade your kitchen

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, completing the sealess look.

Premium design, well-fitting form

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

Lasting freshness with NatureFRESH™

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Total no frost with multi air flow

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and 10-year warranty label of smart inverter compressor.

Enhanced energy efficiency 

Seamless design, well-fitting form

Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

Also available in different colors

Color chip for essence black steel color.

Essence Black Steel

Color chip for metal sorbet color.

Metal Sorbet

Color chip for prime silver color.

Prime Silver

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of metal fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Metal Fresh™

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of square pocket handle with a sleek and minimal design.

Square Pocket Handle

NatureFRESH™

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

Linear cooling graph with fresh vegetables nearby, showing temperature fluctuations kept within ±0.5℃ for food freshness.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

The right moisture for every produce

FRESHBalancer™ adjusts to suitable moisture levels to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

Close-up of fruits-filled fresh balancer, set at proper humidity for fruits among fruits and vegetables options.

Adjustable temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.

A blast of cold air in an instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Convenience

Ultimate convenience for your kitchen

The handy solution for storing items that need to fit in certain ways, whether in angle, shape, or placement.

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door showcasing wine rack and folding shelf.

Use space wisely, store 5 wine bottles

The full wine rack stores up to 5 bottles of wine, enabling efficient use of space.

Easily store big, tall items

The 2-Step Folding Shelf lets you adjust shelves and make room as needed to fit food of varying sizes or make space for tall or bulky items.

Conveniently store large items

The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish, or food in bulk.

Enhanced  energy efficiency

Efficient cooling and energy use

Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range. 

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections. 

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely. 

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GBV7280AEV

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (L)

    387

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    111

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    387

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    110

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    233

  • Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

    44

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    ****

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    111

  • Sound Power (dB)

    33

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Full

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    1-step folding

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096149164

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    608

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    2030

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    2030

  • Product Weight (kg)

    101

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    104

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 2030 x 675

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

