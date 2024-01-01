We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2in1 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
Black
Gray
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
Various Modes for Your Mood
Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
Put Pen to Screen
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
*The +view for LG gram is sold separately.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Powerfully Cool Performance
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1480 g
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Response Time
30ms(Typical)
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
NO
-
SSD Security
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
HW TMP
-
Slim Kensington lock
NO
-
finger print
NO
-
Secure mode
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
N/A
-
DC-in
N/A
-
RJ45
N/A
-
Etc.
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
80Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling System
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
-
weight(kg)
1480 g
-
weight(lb)
3.26lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
490 x 67 x 310 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.29 x 2.64 x 12.20 inch
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.58 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.69 lb
DESIGN
-
Color
Black
-
Chassis Materials
Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
NO
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
New Wall paper
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
YES
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
NO
-
OLED Care SW
NO
-
Wacom notes
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
- Common : New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter - Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
