LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" | Ultra-slim & Ultra-light | FHD OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" | Ultra-slim & Ultra-light | FHD OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

15Z90ST-G.AD85A1

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" | Ultra-slim & Ultra-light | FHD OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

(0)
Front view
LG gram SuperSlim logo.

Unbelievably thin, Uncompromisingly light

LG gram-light and slim.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

IPS Premium display.

OLED premium display

sRGB 99% wide color gamut.

DCI-P3 100%- Accurate and rich colours

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The LG gram Link software is provided through [LG Update & Recovery].

*DCI-P3: Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.

The thinnest gram ever

LG gram SuperSlim, with its slim & light and powerful performance, takes you where you want.

10.9mm

Paper Thin

990g

Lightweight

The video shows the various angle of the gram that shows an ultra-slim body.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ultra-slim body and ultra-light weight.

Thinner, lighter, delighter

The gram SuperSlim, the thinnest ever, shows off a light weight of 990g in a slim body of

10.9mm. Its innovative lightweight body is optimized to keep you multitasking even on the move.

*Comparison with LG gram 15Z90Q model of 2022 (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flex your style with gram

Thanks to the premium and immersive Neptune blue colour, you can enjoy style and functionality simultaneously in your days.

The video shows the premium and immersive naptune blue color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The body of the gram has passed the demanding MIL-STD-810H military standard of durability and reliability.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. It showcases tough endurance by

passing rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs January 2024. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the scene, full of moon and universe.

OLED Display

Colours come alive

In the world of OLED, multiple things you do, from watching videos and gaming to creating digital content and graphic work, turn into a piece of artwork with vivid contrast and colour.

True Black

Deep colour

DCI-P3 100%

 Wide colour gamut

400nits

High Brightness

0.2ms

Response Time

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3: Typical 100%, Minimum 90%, Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), 352nits (Min.).

True black for deep detail

With a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

Smooth, seamless, and immersive

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and OLED display. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Accurate and rich colours

Thanks to the OLED’s 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. (DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Eye Comfort with Low Blue Light

15Z90ST reduces harmful blue light below 6.5% and helps protect your eyes comfortably.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Obtained the Eye Care Display certificate on the panel.

True multitasking freedom

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables fluid multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

Stay cool

Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The LG gram Link software is provided through [LG Update & Recovery].

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram のスピーカーからの音が gram の周りの空間を包み込んでいる様子を示しています。

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*The LG gram Link software is provided through [LG Update & Recovery].

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Register up to 10 devices and quickly fly photos, videos, and documents back and forth between your gram and various devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your senses

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

The 60Wh high-capacity battery powers productivity and play for extended periods.

high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

With gram's multiple ports, connect to various devices such as portable screens, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices, boosting productivity.

multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The connection to high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices is only available if the devices support the ports on the gram.

Print

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    15 inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X

  • SSD

    1 TB NVMe Gen4

  • weight(kg)

    0.99kg

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y24

  • Product name

    15Z90ST-G.AA78A1

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    15 inch

  • Size (cm)

    39.6 cm

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    400 nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1000000:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X

STORAGE

  • SSD

    1 TB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    Yes

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    Yes

  • Slim Kensington lock

    No

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key with 3 column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function  (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    Yes (4-pole)

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)

  • HDMI

    No

BATTERY

  • Battery

    60 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.0 x 227.45 x 12.55mm

  • weight(kg)

    0.99kg

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    476 x 271 x 60mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.1kg

DESIGN

  • Color

    Neptune Blue

  • Chassis Materials

    Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

