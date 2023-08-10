About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg/6kg 6 Motion DD Washer Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg/6kg 6 Motion DD Washer Dryer

F1480YD5

8kg/6kg 6 Motion DD Washer Dryer

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Color/Finish

Silver

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

6

Drum Volume (Litres)

65

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

with Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/30/40/60/95

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Display

Big LED

Door Opening Angle

170

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Load Detect

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

10 Year Warranty

Yes

Core Technology

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Standard Programme

Cotton Eco 60+Intensive+Eco Dry

Energy Efficiency Class

B (Wash: A+++)

Water Consumption (Litre)

Wash:63, Dry:32

Spin Drying Performance (%)

44

Energy Consumption (kWh)

6.48

Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

125

Washing Performance

A

Spin Performance

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:54, Spin:69

PROGRAMMES

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton-Eco

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Look

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Dry

Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp

Intensive

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse Hold

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Time Save

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

DISPLAY

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Time Delay (hour)

3-19h

DIMENSION

Product (W x H x D)

600 x 850 x 640 NB: Product dimensions include top plate, and exclude button and door protrusions.

Weight (Kg)

72

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 