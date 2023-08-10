We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AIDD™ FWV585WSE 8kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - White
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass + Silver Rim
-
Display Background Color
-
Black Main + Silver Button
-
Dial Knob
-
Silver
-
Knob Deco
-
White
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
5
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
59
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes
-
Steam™
-
Steam
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
E
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Model Type
-
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
-
150
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
E
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Cycle No
-
14
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry (WD Only)
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes (Wash Options)
-
Normal
-
Yes (Wash Options)
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Normal Eco
-
Yes
-
Low Temp
-
Yes
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
630 x 885 x 650
-
Weight (Kg)
-
69
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
-
73
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
-
620
-
Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")
-
1100
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
-
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3 - 19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency rating (Washing only)
-
D
-
Energy Efficiency rating (Washing and Drying combined)
-
E
-
Energy Consumption (Washing and Drying combined)/ 100 cycles
-
310 kWh
-
Energy Consumption (Washing only)/ 100 cycles
-
73 kWh
-
Capacity (Drying)
-
5.0 kg
-
Capacity (Washing)
-
8.0 kg
-
Water Consumption (Washing and Drying combined) weighted
-
75 l
-
Water Consumption (Washing only) weighted
-
48 l
-
Reference Programme duration (Washing and Drying combined)
-
06:45:00
-
Reference Programme duration (Washing only)
-
03:35:00
-
Spin efficiency class
-
B
-
Operating noise for Spinning dB
-
75
-
Noise emission class
-
B
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.