About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AIDD™ FWV595WSE 9kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG AIDD™ FWV595WSE 9kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FWV595WSE

LG AIDD™ FWV595WSE 9kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - White

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
9/5kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 850 x 565 <br> D' : 620 , D" : 1100
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
LG Steam™

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

Door

Tempered Glass + Silver Rim

Display Background Color

Black Main + Silver Button

Dial Knob

Silver

Knob Deco

White

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

9

Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

5

Drum Volume (Litres)

59

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

Steam™

Steam

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

E

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

FEATURES

Model Type

Front loader

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

150

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

E

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1360

PROGRAMMES

Cycle No

14

Cotton

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

Wash+Dry (WD Only)

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Intensive

Yes (Wash Options)

Normal

Yes (Wash Options)

Rinse+

Yes

Normal Eco

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

630 x 885 x 650

Weight (Kg)

69

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

73

Depth with Door Open (D')

620

Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")

1100

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Time Delay (Hour)

3 - 19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes

WASHER& DRYER BR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION)

Energy Efficiency rating (Washing only)

D

Energy Efficiency rating (Washing and Drying combined)

E

Energy Consumption (Washing and Drying combined)/ 100 cycles

310 kWh

Energy Consumption (Washing only)/ 100 cycles

77 kWh

Capacity (Drying)

5.0 kg

Capacity (Washing)

9.0 kg

Water Consumption (Washing and Drying combined) weighted

75 l

Water Consumption (Washing only) weighted

50 l

Reference Programme duration (Washing and Drying combined)

06:45:00

Reference Programme duration (Washing only)

03:47:00

Spin efficiency class

B

Operating noise for Spinning dB

75

Noise emission class

B

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWV595WSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWV595WSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWV595WSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWV595WSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 