About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Turbowash360™ FWV996WTS 9/6Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Turbowash360™ FWV996WTS 9/6Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

FWV996WTS

LG Turbowash360™ FWV996WTS 9/6Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
9kg / 6kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 565 x 850 <br> D' : 620 , D" : 1100
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™ - Automatically optimise your wash cycle settings.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Turbowash360™ - Non stop wash to dry laundry of 4kg load within 160 min

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

Chrome rim + Glass Door

Display Background Color

2 Tone Black

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

Steam™

Steam+

TurboWash™

TurboWash360™

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

FEATURES

Model Type

Front loader

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

150º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1370

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes (WD Only)

Speed14

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Turbo Wash 39/59

TurboWash 39

Dry Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Steam

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Eco Hybrid

Yes

Energy Dry

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

660 x 885 x 655

Weight (Kg)

73

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

77

Depth with Door Open (D')

620

Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")

1100

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes(Start buttion Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FWV996WTS

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

6.12

Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

1.52

Washing Performance Class

A

Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

44%

Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

165

Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

62 (Wash) / 165 (Wash + Dry)

Washing and drying time (Min)

660

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

1224

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

33000

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

304

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

12400 / 33000

Standard Washing Program

Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm

Noise level - Wash (dBA)

48

Noise level - Spin (dBA)

71

Noise level - Dry (dBA)

54

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FWV996WTS)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FWV996WTS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 