Steam™ | 8kg | Washing Machine | 1200 rpm | Speed 12 | Quick 60 | Soil Level | B Rated | Dark Silver
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Product Information Sheet
F2T208SSE

Steam™ | 8kg | Washing Machine | 1200 rpm | Speed 12 | Quick 60 | Soil Level | B Rated | Dark Silver

There is a washer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

A Hygienic Wash with Stain Care

Hygienically clean and remove allergens, mites and other stain.

Allergy Care

Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of dust mites are removed by LG Allergy Care cycle.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.

Various stains are escaping from the close-up fabric.
Stain Care

Removes Stubborn Stains

Wash clothes with hot water to effectively remove stubborn stains such as a heavy sweat, a coffee stain and oil and food mixture.

This is a zoomed-in washing machine panel.
Speed12 / Quick60

Fast Clean for a Small Load

When you have a small load of laundry, wash them with LG fast wash cycles such as Speed12 and Quick 60 cycles.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a washer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the washer is enlarged.

Control Panel

Summary

DIMENSIONS

dimension

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 560

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1200

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

No

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tinted Round PC Cover

Body Color

Stone Silver

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

1-23 hours

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

No

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Foam detection system

No

LoadSense

No

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

No

Outdoor

Yes

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton 20°C

Yes

Hand Wash

Yes

Jean / Dark Wash

Yes

Pre Wash + Cotton

Yes

Quick 12

Yes

Quick 60

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin+Drain

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

No

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

No

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Rinse+

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1035

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

610 x 880 x 640

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 560

Weight (kg)

69.66

Weight include packing (kg)

71.5

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

595

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.813

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.483

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.304

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1200

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

78

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

4.0

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53.4

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

211

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

168

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

148

Wash Capacity (kg)

8.0

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

48

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084316158

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F2T208SSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F2T208SSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F2T208SSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F2T208SSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

