About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Washing Machine | 8kg | With Stain Care | Steam | White
Energy Grade : UK
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Washing Machine | 8kg | With Stain Care | Steam | White

Energy Grade : UK
Product Information Sheet
F2T208WSE

Washing Machine | 8kg | With Stain Care | Steam | White

front
There is a washer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

A Hygienic Wash with Stain Care

Hygienically clean and remove allergens, mites and other stain.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Allergy Care

Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of dust mites are removed by LG Allergy Care cycle.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.

Various stains are escaping from the close-up fabric.
Stain Care

Removes Stubborn Stains

Wash clothes with hot water to effectively remove stubborn stains such as a heavy sweat, a coffee stain and oil and food mixture.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The image above is to help customers understand the product.

This is a zoomed-in washing machine panel.
Speed12 / Quick60

Fast Clean for a Small Load

When you have a small load of laundry, wash them with LG fast wash cycles such as Speed12 and Quick 60 cycles.

*The image above is to help customers understand the product.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a washer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the washer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 560 x 850

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1200

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

No

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53.4

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

168

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

N/A

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.813

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.483

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.304

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1200

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

78

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

1

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

Standard Program (washing only)

ECO 4060 40°C

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

211

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

148

Wash Capacity (kg)

8

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

48

PROGRAMS

Spin+Drain

Yes

Speed14

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Quick 60

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Cold Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Hand Wash

Yes

Jean / Dark Wash

Yes

Pre Wash + Cotton

Yes

Quick 12

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Tub Clean

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

No

Easy Care

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Baby Care

No

Quick 30

No

Silent Wash

No

TurboWash 39

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton +

No

Outdoor

No

Refresh

No

Gentle Care

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Auto Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Intensive 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

No

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Drum Light

No

Steam

Yes

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

No

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Temp

Yes

Delay End

No

Pre Wash

No

Remote Start

No

Rinse+

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Wi-Fi

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 23 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

Drum Light

No

Dual Dry

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

End of Cycle Signal

No

ezDispense

No

Foam Detection System

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TrueSteam

No

TurboWash

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Black Tint

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1035

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

645 x 885 x 610

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

560

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 560 x 850

Weight include packing (kg)

76

Weight (kg)

74

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091733290

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(F2T208WSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F2T208WSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F2T208WSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front

F2T208WSE

Washing Machine | 8kg | With Stain Care | Steam | White

Energy Grade : UK
Product Information Sheet