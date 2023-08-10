We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washing Machine | 8kg | With Stain Care | Steam | White
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
Visible and Elegant Design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 560 x 850
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1200
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
53.4
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
168
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
N/A
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.813
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.483
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.304
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1200
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
78
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
1
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
55
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
ECO 4060 40°C
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
211
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
148
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
8
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
48
-
Spin+Drain
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Quick 60
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
Yes
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
Yes
-
Quick 12
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
No
-
Beep On/Off
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 23 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Plastic Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tint
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1035
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
645 x 885 x 610
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
560
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 560 x 850
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
76
-
Weight (kg)
-
74
-
Bar Code
-
8806091733290
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
8
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
