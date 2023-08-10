About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F4V510WSE

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | White

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022
Care For What You Wear

Care For What
You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What <br>You Wear Learn More

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?2

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

99.9% Allergen Removal2

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

A durable and elegant tempered glass door with hygienic and durable stainless steel lifters.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant2
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and a larger knob size with a sleek metallic finish.

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Global_BrandHistory_WM_2017_Feature_D-v2

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F4V510WSE

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Quick 30

No

Steam Refresh

No

Cotton

Yes

Rinse

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton 20°C

No

Duvet

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Speed14

Yes

Baby Care

No

Silent Wash

No

TurboWash 39

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

TurboWash 59

Yes

Cotton +

No

Outdoor

No

Refresh

No

Gentle Care

No

TurboWash 49

No

Wash+Dry

No

Auto Wash

No

Cold Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Intensive 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

FEATURES

Auto Suds Removal

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

TurboWash

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

165

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

61

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.17

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.65

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.24

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

160

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Delay End

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Temp

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Wi-Fi

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Drum Light

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Weight (kg)

70

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091351746

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V510WSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V510WSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V510WSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V510WSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

F4V510WSE

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet