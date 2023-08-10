We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
What's to Love About LG Washers?
This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into two categories.
Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes
The Best Pattern for Each Load
Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.
*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
53
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
58
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
1.011
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.5
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.242
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
73
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
228
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
170
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
160
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
50
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Steam+
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Spin
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091766236
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Weight (kg)
-
66
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
70
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Coverless
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Buy Directly from LG
FCV309WNE
Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White