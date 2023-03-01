1987: OLED technology is created

OLED isn’t a new technology; far from it. It first arrived on the scene in 1987, with Kodak developing it for their digital cameras. Little did anybody know that what Kodak had created would bring about so many exciting possibilities in the world of television.





2004: The first OLED TV

It wasn’t until the new millennium that electronics companies started to realise what OLED technology was really capable of. Sony, for example, released their first OLED TV in 2004, while Toshiba, Samsung and Panasonic also dabbled in OLED panels that had so much potential.

There were teething problems. The lifespan of OLED TVs was, back then, short. Cost was also an issue - brands found it difficult to develop an affordable OLED TV, with prices for an 11-inch screen averaging an eye-watering $2500.

People clearly believed in the technology, but it needed perfecting. And this takes time. The old adage ‘if something’s really worth doing, it’s worth doing well’ couldn’t be more accurate.





2010: LG enters the market

Continuous innovation—this was the principle that guided LG. They kept the faith and in 2010 created the LG 15-inch 15EL9500 OLED TV. With a super flat screen and beautiful, sleek design, LG’s first OLED product was a success. On reflection, this was only just the beginning.

If you were wondering “when did 4K TV’s come out?”, it is worth noting that the 2010’s were an era of innovation, with the first ‘4K’ TVs entering the market. These television sets got their name, referring to the 4,096 x 2,160 sizing, the format used for movie theatres.