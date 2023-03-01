We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart TV Guide – tips and tricks
By Adrian Back 01.03.2023
There is no doubt that as technology has changed, so has the way we consume media. Information is right at our fingertips thanks to the advances in smartphones, tablets and computers. Now, no matter what size screen we have in front of us, we have access to all kinds of content.
Much in the same way these devices have become entertainment hubs, so has the TV thanks to smart technology. Most likely the biggest screen in the home, you can listen to music, view photos, play games and watch videos through your television. But if you are still unsure exactly what you can do with a Smart TV, then here are some helpful tips and tricks.
It’s all about the apps
Technology has given audiences the power to be in control and nowhere is this more evident than with the LG Content Store. Here you can find more than 200 apps that are easy to download and give you the option to truly customise the Smart TV to your own interests. Whether you want to stream your favourite songs through Spotify, catch up on the latest world news with Newsy or even find a great recipe with ifood.tv.
Thanks to webOS - which began the trend for simple, user-friendly interfaces in 2014 - the LG Smart TV apps are incredibly easy to install and use. A handy onscreen guide also allows you to quickly navigate between the applications which even stay live even when you switch from one to another. So you can pause your favourite TV show to check the news, then come straight back to the action without missing a second.
Picture-perfect content
In recent years there has been a move towards 4K Ultra HD content. Producing the clearest picture possible thanks to more than 8 million active pixels, there is an ever increasing amount of TV shows and films available in 4K. The only problem, finding this content can be difficult.
Fortunately, the 4K calendar is available on LG Smart TVs to help you get the most from your viewing experience. Not only will it allow you to take full advantage of the amazing resolution, but it will ensure you don’t miss any new content.
Your favourite shows in one place
With so many TV series to choose from, it is all too easy to miss an episode. However, with a LG Smart TV you have access to Freeview Play, a free application that not only lets you watch live TV, but also catch up on all the action you’ve missed.
There are more than 70 digital channels and 15 HD channels to choose from, while a seven-day catch up guide ensures you can keep up with all your favourite TV shows.
Easy to share across different tech
As the focal point in living rooms around the world, being able to display all kinds of content on a television is vital. With the LG Smart Share App, you can view all of your music, videos and photos on your Smart TV.
The LG smart TV app sends all of your favourite media from your PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone directly to your television, and, best of all, it’s wireless. That means you won’t waste valuable battery life by by screencasting.
Gaming on the big screen
Remember when you needed clunky consoles in order to play video games through your TV? This is no longer the case, with LG Smart TVs now allowing you play Internet-based streaming games directly through your television.
All you need in order to stream your games to your TV is a broadband speed of at least 5.0mbps, though if you want to get the most out of your game by playing in HD or even 4K, then you need to have a 10mbps broadband speed.
Endless entertainment
Despite the varied success of social media platforms, there is one that has stood the test of time. Launched back in 2005, YouTube gets more than 30 million visitors a day and 300 hours of content are uploaded every minute.
With so many videos available to watch and so many hours of entertainment available, it’s important to be able to watch through your TV. With an LG Smart TV you have access to the billions of videos as well as the numerous movies available on the site. And what’s more, the whole family can enjoy them on the big screen rather than through a mobile, tablet or PC.
Sensational sports
Want to see who will win the Premier League, secure the Davis Cup or become the next heavyweight boxing superstar? Then the DAZN app for LG Smart TVs is a must.
The ultimate application for sports fans, the live streaming service features the biggest football games, boxing bouts, UFC clashes and match ups from sports around the world. And the great news about this smart TV sports app, it is only getting bigger with more and more action being added all the time.
The world at your fingertips
Gone are the days when all a TV remote control could do was power on a device or change the channel. With the LG Magic Remote you are completely in control of your entertainment experience. You can wave your hand to scroll through the channels, use the LG Voice Mate to find your favourite programme or hit the New Movies button to quickly connect to the video or demand service on Rakuten TV. This is one remote you won’t want to lose.
Connect your TV with your home
Want to quickly find your favourite film, adjust the volume on your TV or even check the latest weather report just by using your voice? All of this can be achieved by pairing your LG Smart TV with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You’ll also be able to use voice commands to control you connected smart home devices, dimming the lights for movie night and turning up the temperature for a cosy evening watching the latest Hollywood blockbusters.
Binge on the best TV shows and films
Rather than watching shows episodically, we want to be able to blitz an entire season in one go or stop halfway through and return months later. With an LG Smart TV you can do just this by downloading apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Sky Go.
How to choose a Smart TV for your home
Today, all LG TVs are smart TVs with Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you have quick and easy access to your favourite entertainment apps.
However, there are a few other key considerations to make when choosing the best Smart TV for your home. You’ll also want to keep in mind key factors such as TV resolution, refresh rate and TV size when weighing up which TV will be the best purchase. Check out our TV buying guide here, which will touch upon all these key factors and more.
We hope our Smart TV buying guide has helped to bring you up to speed on everything that a Smart TV can do. Check out our latest TV models and designs here and discover the best Smart TV for your 2023 viewing.
Life's Good!