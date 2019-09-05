IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart
By V. Keller 05.09.2019
LG is expanding their 8K offering, with the TV’s release coming ever closer at IFA 2019. Find out what sets it apart from other TVs.
LG’s world first 88” OLED 8K TV was introduced at IFA 2018, wowing tech journalists and enthusiasts the world over. This year, 8K is looking even more stunning than before. But with multiple 8K TVs being released at IFA, what sets LG apart?
Real 8K resolution
Let’s get techy; what is 8K resolution? Pixels are not the only indicator of good resolution. In fact, if the display is poorly designed, it won’t matter how many pixels it has – because they may not be clearly distinguishable from each other.
The International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) was established to help create a standard for resolution so consumers know what they are getting when purchasing a TV. The ICDM has established that entertainment providers should use contrast modulation rather than pixel count when describing a TV’s benefits. Check out more info on this here.
LG has completed testing using the ICDM display standards, and passed with flying colours, in the 90% range. This satisfies the industry standard by a wide margin. When you choose an LG 8K TV, you’re getting real 8K.
Endless possibilities of OLED
From flexible panels to TVs that simply roll away, to the potential to have TV's as thin as a credit card, other companies are jumping on board the OLED bandwagon fast. Put this together with LG’s first-of-its-kind 8K technology and the sky is the limit.
The perfect blacks of OLED
Check out below and you can see just how amazing OLED looks when an image has elements of black in it. With 8K resolution you can be sure you are getting the most lifelike picture possible.
More 8K options
OLED isn’t LG’s only 8K option, with NanoCell also showcasing the innovation of the brand. NanoCell TVs are famous for their creation of pure colours – and coupled with real 8K resolution, the possibilities are endless.
