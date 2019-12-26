The best soundbars at CES | LG EXPERIENCE

While televisions have become more aesthetically pleasing to the eye thanks to being lighter and slimmer, there remains a need for them to be as equally pleasing to the ear. After purchasing a TV with an incredible resolution, the last thing you want is a tinny sound when watching your favourite Hollywood blockbuster or streaming the latest series.

You want to become immersed in the action and have a rich sound that complements the picture. At one time this would have meant investing in bulky sound systems, but now the very best soundbars can produce incredible surround sound thanks to a range of firing speakers all contained in a sleek design.

A great solution for living rooms and even those investing in a home cinema, the range of soundbars from LG will enhance any viewing experience as they project sound in such a way that it seems as though there is thunderous audio from every direction.

Below you can discover more about the benefits of purchasing a soundbar and find the very latest information on the brand new LG soundbars unveiled at CES 2020.





The CES 2020 show

The new soundbars at CES 2020 build on LG’s stellar reputation to create sound that matches a superior visual entertainment experience. AI Room Calibration is a new feature which will allow you to have optimised sound within your room, whatever the size and dimensions. The soundbars are self-calibrating, and able to recognise and analyse tones to adjust the sound to perfectly suit your space. This takes the idea of smart sound to a whole new level.

But the sound optimisation doesn’t stop there – LG’s premium soundbars will also pack in a processing algorithm that can upscale conventional file formats to near-studio quality. And, when you purchase an optional SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit, you can get even more cinematic-like sound. More models than ever will be compatible with the SPK8, as well as with Google Assistant in 2020.





Take your viewing experience to the next level

With televisions becoming thinner the amount of space needed to contain quality speakers has diminished. Therefore, many in-built speakers will struggle to reproduce deep, low, bass sounds and can often sound slightly muffled. This means that the sound quality is well below the image quality, especially with 8K resolutions and some LG televisions boasting as many as 33 million pixels.

With the addition of a soundbar, the entire viewing experience can be lifted thanks to clever speaker configurations. Many of the LG range boast both front, rear, side and even upward firing speakers which helps to create an all-encompassing atmosphere thanks to the audio bouncing off the walls and the ceiling.

The LG Sound Bar SL10YG also features High Resolution Audio which delivers 192kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, both of which create more accurate sound and help to bring TV shows and movies to life.

An LG soundbar can also be used to listen to music, with many even having Chromecast audio software built-in. This allows you to open a cast-enabled app such as Spotify and at the touch of a button stream your favourite songs through your speaker. Alternatively, they also have Bluetooth, Dual HDMI and Optical connections so no matter what device your music is on, it is easy to listen to it through the soundbar.