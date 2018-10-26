From beloved children’s characters like Thomas the Tank Engine to gritty anti-heros like Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders. From cult classic favourites like Shameless’s Frank Gallagher, the loveable rogue of Chatsworth Estate to the Office’s David Brent, leading the FreeView Play’s charge while singing his iconic lyrics celebrating free love on the FreeLove Freeway. But you don’t have to be on the Free Love Freeway to find these iconic and unforgettable characters. With Freeview Play on your LG TV, ensures that you never miss your favourite characters and must-see shows.

What is Freeview Play?

Freeview Play takes the best live TV and must-see shows from the past seven days – and puts them in one handy Freeview TV guide.

What channels do you get on Freeview Play?

You can access programmes from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and more on-demand services – alongside over 70 digital and 15 HD channels – at the touch of a button.

What is Freeview Play on LG TV?

Now you may be wondering, what TVs have Freeview Play? You’ll be pleased to hear that all LG TVs are pre-installed with Freeview Play. All you need to do is ensure your LG TV is connected to the internet and you can hope on the Freelove Freeway and start experiencing the very best TV Freeview Play has to offer from the comfort of your sofa – all for no monthly fee.

There’s even the option to access additional apps such as YouTube, to catch up on the latest cat videos, and paid streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and NOW TV. There’s never been a better time to make like David Brent and hop on the Freelove Freeway with Freeview play!