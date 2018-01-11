LG CES 2018 - When today becomes the future. | LG EXPERIENCE

Imagine waking up, asking an assistant for your schedule, telling the TV to go to your favourite channel as the temperature of your home conveniently changes as you saunter into the living room. You hungrily inch toward your fridge which already suggests a menu and recipe you can whip up for breakfast.

It's still a bit dark out, so you tell the TV, "Let there be light." The air is also slightly stuffy, so you order the TV to purify the air, which activates the purifier. There was one more thing you had to do... Ah yes, you put the clothes in the laundry last night but it was late and you forgot. Well, just notify the TV and your clothes will soon be spotless.

Sound like some futuristic science fiction film starring your favourite actor? Actually, this has now become reality, and you could be the one starring in it. People wanting to get a glimpse of this futuristic reality can check out CES 2018.

The CES will showcase this visionary new line of ThinQ brand home appliances, consumer electronics, and services that utilize artificial intelligence. The products range from washers, refrigerators, to TVs, air conditioners, automotive cabin monitoring systems, and many more premium electronic offerings.