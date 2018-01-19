CES 2018 LG : Start 2018 with a Pop... of Colour! | LG EXPERIENCE

There was also much chatter on V30’s incredible OLED display delivering a better experience in virtual reality—specifically, with Google Daydream View. Daydream View is Google’s next-generation VR headset and the LG V30 is not only Daydream-ready, it’s Daydream-perfect.

Attaching the V30 to the headset is a simple process, and since the V30 is the lightest smartphone in its category (at just 158g), longer VR sessions are more comfortable. And it’s not only wearable, it’s immersive: You’ll experience vivid and vibrant image quality thanks to the QHD+ (2880 x 1440) OLED FullVision Display. Adding to that, the V30’s Hi-Fi Quad DAC delivers unparalleled sound quality, putting you right there in your virtual world.

Speaking of the audio, whether you’re exploring a VR world or simply enjoying your favourite music, the LG V30’s audio quality will blow you away. These days, we expect our phones to be our personal assistants and our sources of entertainment—and LG is on top of it. The LG V20 was the world’s first phone to have Quad Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), and the V30 carries this forward. Its 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC minimizes distortion and noise when converting your digital files to actual sound. With the overall sound being finely tuned by the sound engineers at B&O Play, what you hear on the LG V30 is closer to the live performance than any other mobile device’s output.

If visuals are your thing, the V30 camera has a DSLR-inspired crystal-clear glass lens with an f1.6 aperture, meaning your photos come out looking crisp and professional. For professional-looking videos, use LG’s Cine Effect mode, which puts filmmaking tools right in the palm of your hand. You can choose from 16 unique presets that colour grade your videos, set the tone and help your videos achieve cinema-like quality.

Life's Good!