Can LG SIGNATURE be found in any other LG stores?

Apart from Berlin, you can find the perfect symbiosis between LG SIGNATURE and Germany’s most iconic stores in the “Fleiner Stuttgart”, the “Clic Hamburg”, the “Thonnet Frankfurt” and soon in the “Oberpollinger Munich”. Soon, LG stores, all LG outlet stores and LG partner stores in every major European city will be home to the LG SIGNATURE range, all meticulously designed to capture the unique essence and atmosphere that each location has to offer.

What LG SIGNATURE products can be found at KaDeWe?

In the store, visitors can expect to exclusively find innovative LG SIGNATURE products, like the Wallpaper TV (LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W), the innovative LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator which lets you see what’s inside with a simple knock-knock on the screen, the sleek LG Air Purifier, which uses a powerful blast of water to purify the air or the dynamic LG SIGNATURE TwinWash that allows you to wash two loads simultaneously.