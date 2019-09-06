IFA 2019: LG’s Rollable TV in action | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2019: LG’s revolutionary Rollable TV is redefining living spaces
By Benedict Smith 06.09.2019
Prepare to reimagine the way you use your living space with LG’s innovative Rollable TV.
This year, the future of television viewing is set to arrive in the form of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, which stood out as the unique innovation at the IFA trade show in Berlin earlier this month.
But aside from being the centre of attention at this renowned event celebrating breakthrough technology, LG’s Rollable TV has the potential to redefine the way we relax, entertain, work in and enjoy our living spaces for many years to come.
What is the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R?
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is quite possibly LG’s most exciting OLED TV yet and allows you to change the size of the screen or make it disappear completely depending on the atmosphere you want to create.
In Full View mode, you can immerse yourself in the unrivalled contrast, depth and definition that comes standard with all LG TVs. For a different type of entertainment altogether, switch to Line View, in which most of the TV will roll away into its stand, leaving you with a sleek screen showing music selections, the time or even your favourite photos.
Finally, to experience the Rollable TV’s pièce de résistance, say goodbye to your television with Zero View and watch it disappear into the stand completely, giving you the chance to better utilise your living space.
Creating the perfect living space
The sheer flexibility of the Rollable TV helps you create a living space that has all the advantages of state-of-the-art technology but without any of the drawbacks.
This was demonstrated in the LG home space at this month’s IFA event, in which a home office, cinema room and open living and kitchen area showcased LG’s entire Furniture Concept Appliances range - beautifully designed, state-of-the-art technology devices with the look, feel and functionalities of home decor.
From the Rollable TV, to a refrigerator, air purifier and sound system which are all cleverly disguised as furniture, LG innovation is proof that technology can enhance your living space without it dominating your home.
A TV for modern living spaces
With the Rollable TV, LG has developed a television built for modern living spaces, which in this day and age are areas that serve a number of purposes - from dining and entertaining to working and relaxing.
Since the arrival of the television in many homes in the 1940s, technology has continued to play an important role in making the living space a lively hub of the house. Fast forward to today and living rooms have evolved into open plan spaces in which smart technology dramatically enhances our quality of life.
Looking ahead, this trend shows no sign of stopping, with innovative technology poised to have an even bigger say over how we spend time in our living spaces. The Rollable TV was designed exactly with this in mind - as a television that you can experience in different ways or not at all.
The future is OLED
The Rollable TV is made possible with OLED technology, which not only delivers a far superior picture than LED and LCD displays, but also opens the door to innovation when building the television itself.
Made up of millions of incredibly small and flexible diodes, OLED technology is helping LG create TVs that deliver an exceptional viewing experience without compromise.
To learn more about how LG is changing the game with its OLED TVs, which were also on show at IFA, please visit the LG website here.
