LG Unveiled the Better Life You Deserve at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2022
By Nicole Frost 26.01.2022
Life may be moving faster than ever, , but at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), it was all about taking some time to relish in the best, most opulent technology trends the electronics space has to offer. The virtual world has merged with practical reality like never before, and LG is taking us into the future with a one-way ticket to the better life you deserve.
During this year’s international consumer electronics show LG focused on style, quality and elegance as a nod to LG SIGNATURE’s recent collaboration with John Legend. Lots of exclusive surprises were packed into the event, which included many virtual exhibits which were held throughout. CES 2022 showcased the seemingly endless products for every kind of tech lover, from those who want to get a head start with the industry’s most-advanced smart technologies, to those looking to enhance their homes with luxury appliances and electronics, LG and CES had something to cater to everyone’s needs..
LG Presents: “The Better Life You Deserve” Product Showcase
LG debuted the world premiere of “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase during this year’s international consumer electronics show, where we caught a glimpse of the many ways you can transform any room with a well-placed display. Some showcase standouts included the 2022 LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and the latest UltraGear gaming setup, which features include a new monitor. LG’s core belief is innovation for a better life and “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase is the epitome of this, using LG products to show that your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to feel like you’re exactly where you belong as soon as you walk through the door.
2. Lose Yourself in a Virtual Immersive Experience
LG showcased many immersive experiences that gave consumers a first-hand look at the grandeur of some of their most innovative products at this year’s CES.
There were three virtual home appliance showrooms whereby guests could create their dream room by selecting and customising various LG products before getting a 360 view to see how each piece would fit into their home.
Home Entertainment Virtual Exhibition allowed for guests to take a closer look at LG’s leading display technology. For an even more interactive experience, the LG OLED on Metaverse virtual exhibition features three unique games that keep OLED’s bright, self-illuminated pixel technology front and centre.
LG also unveiled a brand new VR immersive experience to recreate the expansive OLED wall installations from previous years. Guests who joined remotely could revisit the OLED New Wave, Falls, Canyon and Tunnel from their mobile phone.
LG CLOi GuideBots
If you want to truly be pampered, the CLOi ServeBot is the in-home assistant you didn’t know you needed. LG presented a few different CLOi GuideBots at CES this year, including a shelf-type model equipped with a 3D camera sensor that allows it to navigate safely on its own."
LG OLED TVs Sweep the CES 2022 Innovation Awards
No CES event would be complete without an award segment. THIS YEAR, LG made a statement by receiving recognition for 22 individual productsat the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Some of the winners included:
Health and comfort went hand-in-hand this year, and the LG PuriCare™ Aero Tower was an award-winning breath of fresh air. Moving into the kitchen, InstaView™ made waves across multiple collections—including Objet and STUDIO.
Home entertainment didn’t suffer any time out of the spotlight. Versatile screens like the LG One:Quick Flex proved that quality displays are a piece of furniture in their own right. All LG OLED TVs received an award for accessibility, but these specific models received their own accolades:
|8K 88-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED88Z2)
|4K 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition (97G2)
|4K 83-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 83G2)
|4K 83-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 83C2)
|4K 48-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 48C2)
|4K 42-inch LG OLED TV (Model OLED 42C2)
Of course, computer products were also included in the action. The expansive LG DualUp Monitor and powerful UltraGear™ Gaming PC were a force to be reckoned with for gamers across all skill levels. Tying up the winner’s circle was the LG TONE Free—surely by no small effort with noise cancellation and sound quality you can take anywhere.
As we kick off the new year with the best tech trends and products in the consumer electronics industry, CES 2022 proved that it’s time to take our daily life up a notch. Whether you’re in the market for time-saving home appliances or a breathtaking LG TV display, CES 2022 shined a spotlight on some of LG’s newest top-of-the-line products that will take you into a new year—and into the better life you deserve.
LG WORLD PREMIERE
A special announcement of the latest innovations and products from LG were unveiled.
Life's Good!