The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 | LG EXPERIENCE

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 - The world’s thinnest TV
By Nuno Cristino 18.08.2017
Less can be more. No thicker than a £2 coin, the all-new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 boasts advanced HDR technology to deliver pixel-perfect images.
It’s show time!
Forget everything you (think you) know about TV—the all-new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 is an absolute game changer. Unlike previous models, OLED does not require any backlighting whatsoever as it is self-emitting. That you are about to behold a one-of-a-kind contrast translating into deep colour richness and colour accuracy, while enhancing clarity in dark scenes. In other words, OLED technology provides you with perfect colour on perfect black and a wide colour gamut — from any perspective. No more craning needed to get that perfect line of sight, and no more need to drastically darken your Iiving room to get that perfect light. OLED technology means perfect results in any light.
Nonetheless, the features of the OLED W7 go far beyond mere perfect picture. Without the need of a backlight, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 sets the standard in space utilization and can proudly claim to be the world’s thinnest TV. Called the “The Wallpaper TV,” the TV screen is no wider than a £2 coin.It’s an impressive sight to see in action—and one that will surprise guests you have in your living room.And yet, what impresses most about the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 is not its range of design features, but what it can do regarding content.
With its OLED Active HDR technology, you can watch any film or program in the highest quality available. No matter what new in-vogue formats has Hollywood abuzz, the OLED W7 Series puts it right at your finger tips in the comfort of your home. Be it Dolby VisionTM , HDR10 or HLG. Do you enjoy the classics? So does LG. HDR technology is capable of delivering HDR quality on lower formats by up scaling them. Essentially, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 automatically enhances picture quality in order to achieve the crispest and sharpest image, regardless of the movie or format. Excellent news. Being able to re-watch our favorite films of years past in today’s picture quality?
No TV watching experience would be complete without equally impressive sound. Introducing a World first implementation of Dolby Atmos® in a television. Every LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 comes with a unique and innovative OLED Hub. When powering on your TV, two speakers neatly emerge from the Hub and deliver a truly immersive sound. Don’t just watch the film, be a part of it!
Without the need of any other set-up or speakers, the sound surrounds you and places you in the centre of the action. But with sound so precise, it’s easy to forget that you are watching a film—and not in one! The astonishing design and incredible performance of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 have been recognized for its achievements garnering over 40 awards at CES 2017—the largest haul in the TV category. Without a doubt, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 is the absolute ultimate Home Cinema.
