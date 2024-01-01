Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Eine Familie genießt ein LG Oled T mit einer darauf schwimmenden Qualle, während das Stadtbild durch den transparenten Bildschirm scheint.
A new vision of the beautiful life.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV. It's so incredible you won't believe your eyes.

Ein junges Mädchen schaut erstaunt auf das LG OLED T.

Everyone loves the beautiful OLED TVs. But what happens to them when they're turned off? Nothing, because they just sit there.

That's when one of our most optimistic thoughts came to us... What if we developed an OLED TV that would attract attention even when it wasn't showing images?

Our goal was clear: to develop the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV.

It was a bold challenge, but we have a long history of industry-leading OLED innovations – like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with its rollable screen and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only wireless 4K video and audio transmission at 144Hz.

Clear Innovation.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV and is a must-see engineering feat from LG.
Bilder von Vögeln, Blumen und Bäumen schweben über den transparenten Bildschirm des LG OLED T und verschmelzen den Bildschirm mit der Natur draußen.
LG OLED TV Vorderansicht

LG OLED TVs

It's not magic.
But it's pretty close.
After years of research and development, we are proud to introduce the LG SIGNATURE OLED T.
Ein LG OLED T beleuchtet die verschneite Landschaft und teilt das Wohnzimmer wie eine Trennwand, ohne den Meerblick draußen zu beeinträchtigen.
Ein minimalistisches Wohnzimmer mit einem LG OLED T, das die Kunstwerke von Gustav Klimt präsentiert und ein künstlerisches Ambiente schafft.

*The product shown, LG SIGNATURE OLED T, is currently not available in the UK.
*Images are simulated. When turned off, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T is virtually invisible and its transparent screen blends seamlessly into its surroundings, while delivering brilliant OLED picture quality at the touch of a button. And thanks to the wireless LG Zero Connect Box, unsightly cables are no longer visible.*

When turned off, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T is virtually invisible and its transparent screen blends seamlessly into its surroundings, while delivering brilliant OLED picture quality at the touch of a button. And thanks to the wireless LG Zero Connect Box, unsightly cables are no longer visible.*

*A power cable for the screen and the Zero Connect Box is still required.



This gives users more freedom in designing their living space, as they can place their TV as a room divider in the middle of the room, in front of a window, or anywhere else that suits their needs. A technical masterpiece from LG that transforms every home and makes for a truly good quality of life. It's not us who make life beautiful - you are. We simply develop the products you need to make it beautiful.
It is not us who make life beautiful – it is you.
We simply develop the products you need.

