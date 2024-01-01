Everyone loves the beautiful OLED TVs. But what happens to them when they're turned off? Nothing, because they just sit there.

That's when one of our most optimistic thoughts came to us... What if we developed an OLED TV that would attract attention even when it wasn't showing images?

Our goal was clear: to develop the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV.

It was a bold challenge, but we have a long history of industry-leading OLED innovations – like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with its rollable screen and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only wireless 4K video and audio transmission at 144Hz.