A Story that Reaches the Beyond LG SIGNATURE & MONOCLE Partnership

To live well, and to Live beyond. Elevating the quality of daily life has been a lifelong pursuit of LG SIGNATURE. It is no surprise to see its collaboration with Monocle, another curator of premium lifestyle, embark on a journey together to celebrate the power of products that enrich the moments of our lives. The collaborative editorial series known as “The Art of Hosting”, first introduced in 2019, has since covered a colorful cast of LG SIGNATURE products that have each fulfilled the diverse needs of our lifestyles. This was followed up by the “LG SIGNATURE 25” introduced in an article titled “The Art of Refined Living”, which featured 25 ways these products fulfilled the daily lives of its users. Furthermore, a special-edition publication of a brand book, “The Art of Technology”, had the Monocle team meet with the visionaries behind the LG SIGNATURE, and have a close-up encounter of the meticulous process of creation in 2021. The latest piece in this editorial partnership tells the story of the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M in 2023.

Designs that Enrich Our Everyday Moments LG SIGNATURE’s brand mission is to provide whole new experiences through timeless designs and innovations that enable its users to “Live beyond.”. The brand advocates better living that sets new standards in comfort, convenience, and practicality, while enhancing the aesthetics of its surrounding environment and empowering users’ lifestyles. Monocle’s precise take on the OLED M explores this very purpose to “Live beyond.”, touching on how its technological innovation betters our way of life. “It has pushed boundaries of technologies […] that will allow the uninterrupted enjoyment of family movie nights, gaming time and more for many years to come.” As every technological advancement should, the result must lead to real-life enrichment, and Monocle’s evaluation sheds light on these very aspirations of the OLED M.

September 2023 issue of Monocle magazine cover

Providing a High Form of Entertainment Imagine a night in, a house packed with friends and loved ones joining together for a lovely movie night. Your house becomes a haven for guests, and entertainment is top on the menu. The 97-inch OLED M stands tall and wide, ready to put on the show. Monocle points out its features in the context of great hosting: “When entertaining guests, you want your experience elevated […] the OLED M wireless transmission technology can be effortlessly connected anywhere […] to liberate your living room and beyond.” The article speaks on the combination of great form and convenient function, one that satisfies both aesthetic appeal and practicality. Pursuing the best of both worlds has always been the underlying objective of LG SIGNATURE.

September 2023 issue of Monocle magazine illustration #1

As Easy and Simple as it Gets The Zero Connect Box, the world’s first wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz signals between the OLED TV screen, and its innovative technology is just one side of the equation. The other half is in its incredibly flexible design, and as Monocle introduces it, the “benefits are three-fold.” First, the technology lets the product become completely location-free through its wireless and voice-recognition capabilities, which the article notes as giving “interior designers and homeowners unprecedented levels of flexibility.” It continues to explain the minimalistic, wireless design that creates a clutter-free area surrounding the product, and its hassle-free nature that makes plugging in and out easy and versatile. The conclusion is the recognition of OLED M as the “world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV” that serves as “a provider of endless possibilities: perfect movie nights, elegant living spaces and free time that feels truly free.”

September 2023 issue of Monocle magazine illustration #2

Pioneering the Innovation of Lifestyles The story leads into a depiction of family life, an illustration of living beyond, together. The OLED M sits wirelessly in the living room, seamlessly transmitting crisp visuals through the Zero Connect box, and the surrounding interior breathing with ease as the area is free of clutter and hassle. Monocle’s final words speak of the innovation that “has continued to create the most advanced and pioneering lifestyle innovations.” It is a pinnacle in achievement, but it is also just a part of the larger mission to help users “Live beyond.”. Monocle’s story concludes on the essence and definition of a great design, in reflection of their experience with the OLED M. “Great design is at its best when it continues to innovate in a purposeful manner.”

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

The collaborative story was published in the September issue of the Monocle magazine, which was released on August 17, 2023. Monocle has its own circulation and reaches a broad readership worldwide in over 52 markets, and the issue is on sale in Monocle’s shops in 7 major cities. The story is also available for reading at the digital hub on monocle.com. Moreover, the magazine was distributed to audiences on site of conferences and events starting with “Quality of Life 2023”, a major conference at which a great number of delegates fly in from multiple continents including C-levels, directors, and founders to shift our standards toward a better way of living. The conference was hosted by Monocle in Munich from August 31 to September 2.

LG SIGNATURE X Monocle collaborative content in IFA 2023

Furthermore, the ‘LG SIGNATURE | The Villa’ exhibition was held at the IFA 2023 in Berlin, the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, from September 1 through 5, showcasing the collaborative editorial content and its featured illustrations. Monocle’s story on the OLED M and the refined lifestyles it inspires served as an impressionable moment for over 150,000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries. All contents from LG SIGNATURE and Monocle's partnership series were exhibited to present the exquisite storytelling on elevated lifestyles, creating a great opportunity to share the innovation of the LG SIGNATURE products that enable its users to truly “Live beyond.”.