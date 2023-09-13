We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond visibility: see the unseen with LG SIGNATURE OLED T
Can you guess when the first television was invented? The first electronic TV was successfully demonstrated in San Francisco in 1927. It was invented by Philo Taylor Farnsworth, a 21-year-old inventor who had lived in a house without electricity until he was 14. Farnsworth’s invention transcended the limitations of his time, giving way to a whole new realm of experiences.
Like Farnsworth, LG SIGNATURE also relentlessly innovates to meet the demands for an unparalleled, immersive “See Beyond” experience. This journey has resulted in countless products, like the world's largest 8K OLED TV, the world’s first rollable OLED TV, and the world’s first OLED TV with 4K 120Hz Wireless Connectivity throughout the years. Now, LG SIGNATURE is at the forefront of pioneering innovations, guided by a vision that reveals the unseen and uncovers what has yet to be discovered.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T once again leaps forward, liberating both the TV and the space it inhabits. LG introduced LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV with wireless connectivity that became the winner of four CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation award. It redefines your TV experience by offering both an opaque screen for picture-perfect OLED viewing and a transparent screen to showcase content that compliments your living space.
Liberate your space with wireless and transparent innovation
When a TV is on, it lights up the room and keeps us entertained for hours. But when it is off, it occupies space in our homes as an imposing black screen. What if a TV can give us new experiences even when it is turned off? The LG SIGNATURE OLED T’s transparent screen is designed to give back your space in all instances of our interaction with the TV. It gives you unprecedented freedom to curate your living spaces to fill them with things you love. You can put up your favorite artists or display personal photos or videos to add some personal taste to your living space. It also blends into its surroundings with ease. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T creates a fascinating image overlaying the backdrop of your interior.
Liberate your space with wireless and transparent innovation
Liberate your space with wireless and transparent innovation
A media art piece featuring a flock of birds on a tree will make it seem as if the birds are twittering through the living room, thanks to the transparent display. You can also see what was hidden beyond the screen, like the beautiful scenery outside the window or the fullness of our living room interior. It also becomes another window for you to stay connected with your surroundings. This also gives you so much more freedom to place the TV wherever you would like, even next to the window or in the middle of a room, since there is no hindrance in sight, thanks to the Zero Connect Box.
Seamlessly switching between transparent and opaque screens
The transparent display now turns into a sleek bar to accompany your dynamic visual journey. While enjoying the LG SIGNATURE OLED T’s experience, customers can take advantage of new features through the T-Bar mode. The T-Bar feature offers a helpful info-ticker running along the lower part of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates, or the title of songs being played while the rest of the screen presents a clear, unobstructed view of the space behind it.
After all, a TV needs to do its job. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is faithful to its essence as a TV in every way through the dual viewing experiences between transparent and opaque screens. This flexibility in viewing experience embraces the pinnacle of dual display brilliance available on the LG SIGNATURE OLED T.