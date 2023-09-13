Beyond visibility: see the unseen with LG SIGNATURE OLED T

When a TV is on, it lights up the room and keeps us entertained for hours. But when it is off, it occupies space in our homes as an imposing black screen. What if a TV can give us new experiences even when it is turned off? The LG SIGNATURE OLED T’s transparent screen is designed to give back your space in all instances of our interaction with the TV. It gives you unprecedented freedom to curate your living spaces to fill them with things you love. You can put up your favorite artists or display personal photos or videos to add some personal taste to your living space. It also blends into its surroundings with ease. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T creates a fascinating image overlaying the backdrop of your interior.

A media art piece featuring a flock of birds on a tree will make it seem as if the birds are twittering through the living room, thanks to the transparent display. You can also see what was hidden beyond the screen, like the beautiful scenery outside the window or the fullness of our living room interior. It also becomes another window for you to stay connected with your surroundings. This also gives you so much more freedom to place the TV wherever you would like, even next to the window or in the middle of a room, since there is no hindrance in sight, thanks to the Zero Connect Box.