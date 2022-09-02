SIGNATURES by LG SIGNATURE: New collaboration with fashion designer Lars Wallin

SIGNATURES by LG SIGNATURE is a series of collaborations

between LG’s most exclusive product line and some of

Sweden’s best known creatives and artists. In these encounters

we wish to show how strong ambitions can unite, how technology

and creativity inspire one another, and how we together can

offer unique solutions and engaging experiences.

After thirty years in the fashion industry Lars Wallin now looks ahead. His workshop and tailoring now move to Stockholm’s most fashionable department store Nordiska Kompaniet, where later in Spring 2022 a public showroom will also open. A very important focus for Lars moving forward is in sustainable fashion and durability. In line with this, Lars Wallin is now officially presented as an ambassador during Spring 2022 for the LG SIGNATURE combined Washer/Dryer, a premium product with innovative features for smart clothing care. The washer/dryer will be given an important role in Lars’s new atelier. “Sustainable thinking in clothing care is and will be even more important. This makes it inspiring for me to collaborate with a brand and product setting the same high bars as myself regarding functionality, materials and design”, Lars says.

To invest in well-tailored garments and couture is in itself a counteraction to short term wear-and-tear consumption. These garments and materials are traditionally never crafted for washing by machine, but with technological developments new options can open up: “I look forward to both using and challenging the LG SIGNATURE Washer Dryer. With innovative features, advanced steam functions and designated wash cycles the playing field will change. Now I want to put it to the test by even designing special couture garments for it to wash!” The Washer/Dryer has an elegant and durable design in scratch-proof enamel, and is packed with clever features that provide all the care your clothes deserve. The automatic dosage system makes it easier than ever to do you laundry and avoid overdosage. Steam functions clean thoroughly and offer a separate refreshening cycle, by which you quickly can freshen up garments instead of running an entire wash program. This is one of many ways to save water and energy, while at the same time avoiding wear and tear of fabrics and colors.