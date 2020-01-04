The CEO and editor of JamesSuckling.com, a respected online resource for wine ratings and industry news, Suckling began his career in wine criticism in 1981, joining The Wine Spectator as an assistant editor. He went on to become the publication's senior editor and European bureau chief, roles he held for almost 30 years.

Suckling will work alongside LG SIGNATURE, sharing his knowledge and passion for wine and highlighting the innovative features and technologies that make the new product the perfect wine storage solution.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to be working with LG SIGNATURE," said Suckling. "I have always had amazing experiences with the brand's premium products, and the new wine cellar is no exception. Its cutting-edge technologies protect and preserve wine perfectly, while its convenient features and timeless design bring value and style that one can't help but savor."