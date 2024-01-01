We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34" Curved 144Hz
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 x 0.312
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Line Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA7.0)
50W
-
Normal On (typ.)
52W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
B
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 163KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
60~144Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 163KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
60~144Hz (FreeSync 50~144Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 50~144Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
120mm
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
830.5 x 449.5 x 279.7
-
Set (without Stand)
830.5 x 370.3 x 75.5
-
Box
988 x 212 x 523
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.6
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4
-
Box
11.8
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
