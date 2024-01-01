Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM95C

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM95C

34UM95C

LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM95C

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    34

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    320

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bit+FRC 1.07B colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2325

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

  • Colour Gamut

    sRGB 99%

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes(2EA)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Type

    2ch

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x7W

FEATURES

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide

    PC, Video

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Screen split

    Yes(S/W)

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting (mm)

    100 x 100

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Adaptor / 100~240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    80W

  • Normal On(EPA)

    56W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    829.9 x 172.9 x 468.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    829.9 x 82.9 x 379.8

  • Box Dimension

    904 x 177 x 513

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    7.7

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    6.7

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    10.1

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 