About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black

32G600A-B
Front view of 32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black - 32G600A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of the rear emblem lights on
Front view of 32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black - 32G600A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of the rear emblem lights on

Key Features

  • 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) curved display
  • 180Hz refresh rate/ 1ms response time (GtG)
  • AMD FreeSync™
UltraGear™ OLED GX6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

UltraGear™ OLED GX6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

32-inch QHD 180Hz 1ms MBR
Curved Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

16:9 QHD 2560x1440, sRGB99%, 180Hz, 1000R

16:9 QHD 2560x1440, sRGB99%, 180Hz, 1000R

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

This is an image of the Ultra Gear screen showing the game screen.

This is an image of the Ultra Gear screen showing the game screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Seamless curve, uninterrupted game playing

Experience the 1000R curvature, which fits the most human field of sight and reproduce vivid scenes with remarkable 180Hz refresh rate for an experience that feels more realistic and immersive.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feel actual combat with vivid colour

Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 180Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a rapid 180Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG) response time

Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Technology is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Clearer, smoother, and faster

With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.

A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Go big with the narrow-bezel, 3-side virtually borderless 32” screen, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±30º

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15º

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Curvature

    1000R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.272 x 0.272mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    702.5 x 559.9 x 259.6(UP) / 702.5 x 459.9 x 259.6(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    702.5 x 421.2 x 110.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    780 x 500 x 180

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.9

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Display Port

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 