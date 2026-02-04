We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black
32” LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD curved screen, 180Hz 1ms GtG, Black
Key Features
- 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) curved display
- 180Hz refresh rate/ 1ms response time (GtG)
- AMD FreeSync™
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Go big with the narrow-bezel, 3-side virtually borderless 32” screen, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Curvature
1000R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.272 x 0.272mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1000R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 559.9 x 259.6(UP) / 702.5 x 459.9 x 259.6(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 421.2 x 110.3
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780 x 500 x 180
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.