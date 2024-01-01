Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24MP48HQ

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    23.8"/ 60.47cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    5ms / 7ms / 9ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back (horizontal)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Normal On (EPA)

    22W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    25W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W under

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3w under

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    F

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact Type

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Others

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Texture

  • Stand

    high glossy

  • Base

    Texture(Hair line)

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    549.9 x 187.4 x 409.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    549.9 x 62.5 x 330.4

  • Box

    619 x 399 x 114

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.6

  • Box

    4.1

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    810 / 1800 / 2100

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes (Win10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • CD

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • ESG

    Yes

  • Stand body

    Yes

  • Stand base

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

