We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Monitor EN33S Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
20
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Type
LED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1600 x 900
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
200
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
3.5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
90/65 (CR>10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 25%, 3H
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (Analog)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Energy Saving
SUPER Energy Saving
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º(+/-3°）(front) ~ 20º(+/-3°）(rear)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
75 x 75
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
20W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
474 X 168 X 366
-
Set (without Stand)
474 x 55 x 292
-
Box Dimension
538 x 357 x 115
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
2.3
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.1
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
3.5
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.