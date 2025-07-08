Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Front view of 39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, WQHD Resolution, webOS, White (39GX90SA)
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
  • Front of 27GS75QN-B
  • Back of 27GS75QN-B
39GX90SA-W Details

UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.






Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Front image of the UltraGear™ 39gx90sa gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Image-summary

STREAMING

webOS

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

AI Sound

WINNING

39-inch WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

CONNECTING

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

Tap anchor-streaming.


The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.

The video shows a front-facing monitor on a desk, alternating between webOS images and gameplay visuals.

1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

2) The remote control is included in the package.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply. 

The smart monitor screen placed on the table displays the MUSIC APP screen.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customised music immersively with 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

The smart monitor screen placed on the table displays the SPORTS APP screen.

Sports

Follow your favourite teams

Support your team with personalised services. It shows updated information on your favourite sports team based on your profile.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalised gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

A curved monitor showcases a gaming dashboard with vibrant game icons, including action, puzzle, and cloud gaming apps. A cosmic, glowing portal graphic surrounds the screen, enhancing the sci-fi vibe.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

AI Picture

Sharper characters,
enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.

27GS75QN-B Details

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Faster movement.
Closer to winning.

Rev up your gaming world with 200Hz O/C speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 200Hz O/C refresh rate.

Display

27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Sharp image
From any angle

Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle (up to 178 degrees).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees. 

What people are saying

