1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

2) The remote control is included in the package.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.