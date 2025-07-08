We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39GX90SA-W Details
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
STREAMING
webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
WINNING
39-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
CONNECTING
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.
1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
2) The remote control is included in the package.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalised gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.
A curved monitor showcases a gaming dashboard with vibrant game icons, including action, puzzle, and cloud gaming apps. A cosmic, glowing portal graphic surrounds the screen, enhancing the sci-fi vibe.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.
27GS75QN-B Details
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Sharp image
From any angle
Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle (up to 178 degrees).
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.