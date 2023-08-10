29" UltraWide FHD Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

29WK500

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

29"/73.0cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628 x 0.2628

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

25W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2

PIP

- (PIP mode in Screen Split)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDCP (1.4)

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Super resolution +

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Texture (Middle)

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black Hair line

Base

Black Texture

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

Set (without Stand)

698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

Box

822x 413x159

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.9

Set (without Stand)

4.4

Box

7.5

STANDARD

TCO 6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29WK500-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

