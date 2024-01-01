We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Laser Full HD CineBeam Portable Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
2000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000: 1
-
Noise - High Brightness
30dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Normal
28dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Economic
26dB (A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.1 x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
30" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image - Standard
80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.4
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Arabic/BrazilianPortuguese/Bulgarian/CanadianFrench/ChineseSimplified/Croatian/Czech/English/English(UK)/French/German/Hungarian/Indonesian/Italian/Japanese/LSpanish/Polish/Portuguese/Rumania/Russian/Serbia/Slovenian/Spanish/Taiwanese/Vietnamese/(Confirmed)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./
16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, Clear Voice II
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
108 x 252.3 x 140
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
2.1kg
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
315 x 154 x 317
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
3.5kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter
(100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
HDMI
2 (1 MHL)
-
USB
1 (Type A, USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Wireless Mirroring
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
MHL, Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Horizontal/Vertical
(Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Eco Function
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Blank
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote Control
Normal Remote + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.