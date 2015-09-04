Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

HU710PW

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Front view
Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2000

  • Type

    Laser / LED Hybrid

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.3 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    0% (+110% ~ -110%)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser / LED Hybrid

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    ○ (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    259 x 390 x 123

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    6.5kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    ○ (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • HDBaseT

    2 (USB 2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    ○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

  • Premium CP

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

  • Contents Suggestion

  • Internet Browser

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    ○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    ○ (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    ○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    ○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    ○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    ○ (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    ○ (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Black

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Self Diagnosis

  • Expert controlvADJ

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Motion

    ○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

