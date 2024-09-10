Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view
Left 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S spotlighted on the stage. The XBOOM light are also purple.

Feel the bold party sound

Bass Blast+ and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.

Right 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S against a black background. There's a blue highlignt behine the speaker, and the blue sound wave graphic comes out from the bottom of the speaker.

Bass Blast+

Give music a powerful boost

LG XBOOM RNC2 generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that

sparks any party into life.

text only

A hand holding a microphone tries to press the MIC ECHO button on the top of the speaker.

Vocal Sound Control

Sing it loud and clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out. You can even do duets with two mics.

* Microphone not included. 

** Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S, highlighting on the phone cradle. A smartphone is placed on the phone cradle. Behind, there are silhouettes of people dancing.

Phone Cradle

Keep it in a convenient place

Put your phone in the groove so you don’t lose it.

* Display may appear differently than shown.

A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S. A word 'FM' is displayed on the LED panel. On the right, connectivity icons are shown.

Connectivity

More ways to enjoy the party

Plug in to the AUX and sing your favourite song. Or connect with Bluetooth to play music. 

All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096159354

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

LG’s Party systems are packed with innovative features that make them the life of the party, including:  High-quality sound: Balanced Audio delivering maximum power with minimal distortion even at its highest volumes, these systems can raise the roof of any party. Even at low volumes you can get great sounding bass  due to LG’s unique Auto Sound Engine. These systems deliver a deep bass sound, and up to 4800 watts of audio that will fill any space with clear, booming sound, great design meets great sound with LG’s Party  systems.  Auto DJ: Why hire a DJ for your next gathering? Auto DJ virtually eliminates the gaps between songs for a seamless listening experience and non-stop party music for you and your guests.  Sample Creator: Capture the sounds that your friends will love and personalise any party.  DJ Effects: Add Scratching, Flanging, Phaser, Chorus, Delay and pre-recorded special effects to your favourite tracks at the levels you desire. Be the DJ you always wanted to be.  Cross Fader: Some systems allow you to use LG's cross fader feature to mix two songs together and with tempo control you can create the perfect mixes.  Bluetooth: Wirelessly stream music directly from your smartphone or other compatible device to your stereo shelf system. To make it even more useful, LG Party systems can support multiple Bluetooth connections  at the same time, allowing you and up to 2 more to all connect simultaneously to send music to the systems building a playlist one song at a time.  Built in Lighting: The LG line of Party Systems offer a range of lighting possibilities to meet your party needs. From Speakers that flash up to 64 colours, built in dance lighting, and even sparkle strip lighting. Turn any  room into a club like atmosphere.  Multiple inputs: Now you can connect multiple USB-enabled devices at the same time, plus transfer files from one USB drive to another and record from different inputs including CD and Auxiliary inputs.  Sound Sync Wireless: Say goodbye to messy wires. Just link your LG Party system with your compatible LG HDTV wirelessly via Bluetooth for a cleaner, sleeker, more clutter-free home entertainment system.  Karaoke Star: By offering a simple button, LG offers you the ability to suppress vocals and actually pulls them from many songs. Take your online music videos with lyrics and Bluetooth them to the system, use your  music collection, or stream any song. Your Karaoke collection has instantly grown to an infinite number of tracks. You can even change the key of the track to better match your singing style.  CD player: Enjoy your music old school style with a CD player that lets you spin your favourites anytime.  Get ready for a powerful music experience with stylish and innovative Hi Fi systems from LG. These state-of-the-art Party Systems boast wireless streaming capabilities, premium sound, real DJ features, and room-  shaking bass and lighting that can bring any party to life.

