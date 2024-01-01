We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SQC4R Soundbar
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
4.1ch
-
Output Power
220W
-
Main
660 x 56 x 99
-
Rear Speaker
●
-
Subwoofer
Black
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
Standard
●
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
●
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
●
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
X
-
HDMI Out
X
-
Bluetooth Version
●
-
USB
● (Playback)
-
Wi-Fi
X
-
Optical
●
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
660 x 56 x 99
-
Rear Speaker
●
-
Subwoofer
Black
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.31Kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
0.73KG
-
Subwoofer
2.98 kg
-
Gross Weight
7.91Kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
X
-
Wall Mount Bracket
●
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806084886248
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
4.1ch
-
Output Power
220W
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5W Under
-
Power Consumption (Main)
18W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5W Under
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
24W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.