LG SQC4R Soundbar

LG SQC4R Soundbar

SQC4R

LG SQC4R Soundbar

Key Spec

  • Number of Channels

    4.1ch

  • Output Power

    220W

  • Main

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Rear Speaker

  • Subwoofer

    Black

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    X

  • HDMI Out

    X

  • Bluetooth Version

  • USB

    ● (Playback)

  • Wi-Fi

    X

  • Optical

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Rear Speaker

  • Subwoofer

    Black

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.31Kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    0.73KG

  • Subwoofer

    2.98 kg

  • Gross Weight

    7.91Kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    X

  • Wall Mount Bracket

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806084886248

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    4.1ch

  • Output Power

    220W

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5W Under

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    18W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5W Under

  • Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    24W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Our Picks for You 