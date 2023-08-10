We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP2 Soundbar
LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.
A TV and a soundbar placed in a plain living room.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor found in select 2021 LG TVs helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
The Difference is in the Details
Every detail of LG Soundbar SP2 has been carefully considered to create a pleasing aesthetic that complements both your TV and your interior. Stylish wood-tone side panels, elevated controls, and premium eco-friendly fabric make this a speaker that looks as good as it sounds.
Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo shown on bottom right corner on a product.
Compact Design That Fits in Any of Your Spaces
LG Soundbar SP2 has the style and sound quality to fit anywhere in your home. Whether you want to place it in the living room, bedroom, or study, the SP2 is designed to match your interior and provide powerful, room-filling sound.
A soundbar and TV are placed on a wood-tone wall. There are four picture frames hanging on the dark wall.
LG Soundbars Provide the Best Sound for LG TVs
Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound
New Sound Modes
Truly Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound
2.1 Channel Audio, 100W power, and a built-in subwoofer — LG Soundbar SP2 delivers powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded sound experience.
A soundbar and TV are in a white living room. A woman and a man are playing chess on TV screen.
Powerful Bass With A Built-In Subwoofer
LG Soundbar SP2 has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver rich and consistent bass with everything you watch and listen to.
Diagonal view of transparent LG soundbar with the right side forward. Built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators inside of a product are shown and graphic of wavelength is shown on a white marble floor.
New Sound Modes Make All Your Favourites More Immersive
LG Soundbar SP2 comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won't find on other soundbars. They've been specifically developed by LG for cinema and gaming — meaning sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimises the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.
Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
All Spec
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
3 EA
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
27 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Main
-
2.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
3.1 kg
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
What people are saying
