LG SP9YA Soundbar
LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs
Matching Design
Soundbar Mode Control
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.
A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.
Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote
Make the most of features that have been developed for ultimate compatibility. You can control the Soundbar’s power, volume, and even sound modes with only an LG TV remote — that’s convenience turned up to max.
There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
LG Soundbar Elevates LG TV’s Sound
5.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
New Sound Modes
Creating Better Sound Together
Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies. As the pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk
Meridian's Leading Technologies
Meridian's Leading Technologies2
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio
LG Soundbar SP9YA delivers 24bit/192kHz High-Resolution Audio. This produces more accurate sound reproduction so you hear everything as you’re supposed to.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
Truly Immersive 5.1.2 Channel Sound
5.1.2 Channel Audio, 520W power, and a subwoofer – LG Soundbar SP9YA is the complete package with powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded surround sound experience.
A set of 2 rear speakers, subwoofer, and a soundbar, and TV are in a white living room. A woman and a man are playing chess on TV screen.
*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately for SP9YA, SP8YA and SP7Y.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. All your movies and music are brought to life with sound that's clearer and more immersive.
TV is on the wall. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.
*SP11RA, SP9YA and SP8YA feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.
A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos Music allows sounds to be precisely placed, transforming your listening experience by adding dimensionality for a fuller audio atmosphere. This greater sense of space and depth allows you to listen to your favorite music in a whole new way. You'll discover hidden details with unparalleled clarity, and hear every emotion just as the artist intended. You can enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos Music on streaming services like Amazon and Tidal, and many other Blu-ray Music titles.
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs
Dolby Atmos transforms your game audio by accurately projecting sound all around you for a more immersive, three-dimensional gaming experience. Many XBOX and PC titles are already compatible so you can start playing now.
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive
LG Soundbar SP9YA comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won’t find on other Soundbars. They have been specifically developed by LG for voices, gaming, and sports – so sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.
Fill the Room With the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
Connect LG Soundbar SP9YA with SPK8 rear speakers to boost the output to 7.1.2 channels. This envelops you in sound from all directions, resulting in a more immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.
*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Sound Suited To Your Space
AI Room Calibration determines the best Soundbar configuration for your space. Install your Soundbar knowing it will also correct fine sound distortion from objects in your room in only 15 seconds.
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.
Use the Platform of Your Choice
LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.
There is a soundbar placed on a gray shelf and there are AI platform logos, in order of Spotify, Alexa, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and OK Google from left to right.
*SP11RA, SP9YA, and SP8YA feature Multiple AI Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.
Audio Connection With No Compromise
HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch and 7.1 ch audio, and even HBR (High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.
TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.
4K Content Seamlessly in-Sync
The LG Soundbar SP9YA delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.
Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1.2
-
Output Power
-
520 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1220 x 57 x 145 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
All Spec
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
70 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
21.1 kg
-
Main
-
6.3 kg
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1.2
-
Output Power
-
520 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
11 EA
-
Sampling
-
24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/192kHz
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (App)
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Subwoofer
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
-
Main
-
1220 x 57 x 145 mm
Buy Directly from LG
SP9YA
LG SP9YA Soundbar