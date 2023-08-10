About Cookies on This Site

LG SP9YA Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SP9YA Soundbar

SP9YA

LG SP9YA Soundbar

front view with sub woofer

ENERGY STAR

AV-SoundBar-SP9YA-01-Award-Desktop

LG Soundbar SP9YA

ENERGY STAR
A soundbar and a TV are placed on a white floor and there is a shadow coming from outside right behind.

LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs

Matching Design

LG Soundbars match perfectly with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior.

Soundbar Mode Control

The soundbar’s power, volume, and sound modes can be controlled with only an LG TV remote.

TV Sound Mode Share

LG Soundbars produce better sound with the upgraded 2021 LG TV AI Processor.

Designed To Be the Perfect Set

The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.

Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote

Make the most of features that have been developed for ultimate compatibility. You can control the Soundbar’s power, volume, and even sound modes with only an LG TV remote — that’s convenience turned up to max.

There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.

LG Soundbar Elevates LG TV’s Sound

Meridian

A prestigious British audio brand that provides innovative and elegant audio solutions.

5.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Immersive and realistic audio brings movies and music to life on LG TVs.

New Sound Modes

Sports and gaming sound modes enhance your viewing and playing experience with LG TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Sound tailored for content provides a more immersive experience with everything you watch.

Creating Better Sound Together

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies. As the pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk

Meridian's Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian's Leading Technologies2

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio

LG Soundbar SP9YA delivers 24bit/192kHz High-Resolution Audio. This produces more accurate sound reproduction so you hear everything as you’re supposed to.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

Truly Immersive 5.1.2 Channel Sound

5.1.2 Channel Audio, 520W power, and a subwoofer – LG Soundbar SP9YA is the complete package with powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded surround sound experience.

A set of 2 rear speakers, subwoofer, and a soundbar, and TV are in a white living room. A woman and a man are playing chess on TV screen.

*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately for SP9YA, SP8YA and SP7Y.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. All your movies and music are brought to life with sound that's clearer and more immersive.

TV is on the wall. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*SP11RA, SP9YA and SP8YA feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.

A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Music allows sounds to be precisely placed, transforming your listening experience by adding dimensionality for a fuller audio atmosphere. This greater sense of space and depth allows you to listen to your favorite music in a whole new way. You'll discover hidden details with unparalleled clarity, and hear every emotion just as the artist intended. You can enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos Music on streaming services like Amazon and Tidal, and many other Blu-ray Music titles.

*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.

Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs

Dolby Atmos transforms your game audio by accurately projecting sound all around you for a more immersive, three-dimensional gaming experience. Many XBOX and PC titles are already compatible so you can start playing now.

*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.

New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive

LG Soundbar SP9YA comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won’t find on other Soundbars. They have been specifically developed by LG for voices, gaming, and sports – so sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.

Fill the Room With the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

Connect LG Soundbar SP9YA with SPK8 rear speakers to boost the output to 7.1.2 channels. This envelops you in sound from all directions, resulting in a more immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.

*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Sound Suited To Your Space

AI Room Calibration determines the best Soundbar configuration for your space. Install your Soundbar knowing it will also correct fine sound distortion from objects in your room in only 15 seconds.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

There is a soundbar placed on a gray shelf and there are AI platform logos, in order of Spotify, Alexa, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and OK Google from left to right.

*SP11RA, SP9YA, and SP8YA feature Multiple AI Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.

Audio Connection With No Compromise

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch and 7.1 ch audio, and even HBR (High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.

4K Content Seamlessly in-Sync

The LG Soundbar SP9YA delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

A green image full of rich leafy trees and a sky is showing in-between

Learn More

Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You

LG Soundbar SP11RA

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio,
7.1.4ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Learn More

LG Soundbar SP8YA

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio,
3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Learn More
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

5.1.2

Output Power

520 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

1220 x 57 x 145 mm

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

All Spec

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

70 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

Sports

Yes

Cinema

Yes

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

Gross Weight

21.1 kg

Main

6.3 kg

HDMI SUPPORTED

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.2

Output Power

520 W

Number of Speakers

11 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/192kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

Main

1220 x 57 x 145 mm

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

front view with sub woofer

SP9YA

LG SP9YA Soundbar