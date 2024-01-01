We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SP11RA
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
7.1.4
-
Output Power
770 W
-
Number of Speakers
15 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/192kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
2
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1443 x 63 x 146 mm
-
Rear Speaker
130.0 x 211.5 x 191.2 mm
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
7.2 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
5.2 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
29.4 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
75 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
40 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
