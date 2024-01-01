LG Soundbar SP8YA

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view with sub woofer
All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

  • Sales Region

    EU

  • Sub Region

    ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ,PT,HS,PL,MK,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Soundbar

  • Model Name

    SP8YA

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPP8-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8531

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Colour

    Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main (W/ Foot)

    1060 x 57 x 119

  • Matching TV Size (`20 New)

    49 inch ↑

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Metal Grille/Mold/Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    4.4Kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    16.85Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) MM

    1133 x 470 x 283

  • Type

    Flexo (L)

  • Colour

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    216

  • 40ft

    456

  • 40ft (HC)

    608

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2ch

OUTPUT POWER (THD 10%)

  • Total

    440W

  • Front

    40W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Top

    50W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT CENTERBR

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    7 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number Of Speakers

    9EA

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes (1:1)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    Yes

  • Upbit/Upsampling - ""24bit/96kHz"

    Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control br- Sound Mode Change Through TV GUI

    Yes

  • TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

    Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)br- Top / Center / Rear

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (2)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

POWER MAIN

  • Adapter

    25V, 2A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    45W

POWER SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21 (21)

  • Battery (Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY OTHERS

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

