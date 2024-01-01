We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SP8YA
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
EU
-
Sub Region
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ,PT,HS,PL,MK,RO,LA
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Soundbar
-
Model Name
SP8YA
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPP8-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8531
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Colour
Black / Black
SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main (W/ Foot)
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Matching TV Size (`20 New)
49 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
4.4Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
16.85Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) MM
1133 x 470 x 283
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Colour
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
216
-
40ft
456
-
40ft (HC)
608
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2ch
OUTPUT POWER (THD 10%)
-
Total
440W
-
Front
40W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Top
50W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT CENTERBR
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number Of Speakers
9EA
CONNECTIVITY GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"
Yes
-
Upbit/Upsampling - ""24bit/96kHz"
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control br- Sound Mode Change Through TV GUI
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)br- Top / Center / Rear
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
45W
POWER SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery (Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY OTHERS
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
