LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 channel US77TY 2024
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
The ideal sound companion for your LG TV
Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.
Stunning soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
Feel the realism of an audio panorama
Soundscapes put you at their epicenter
The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
**Screen images simulated.
A virtual layer creates lifelike sound
Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.
*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.
**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
***Screen images simulated.
****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Alluring sound all around
Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 400W 3.1.3ch surround sound system and subwoofer.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
Smart sound knows your taste
Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder
The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.
*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.
**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels.
***Screen images simulated.
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.
*Screen images simulated.
Works in harmony with your favourites
Sound syncs with every frame
Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.
*Screen images simulated.
**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.
***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.
****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.
Key Spec
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
6.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.0 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096087084
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
