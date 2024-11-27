Notice on termination of services: AccuWeather 27/11/2024

"Dear Valued Customer,



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers who have supported LG Electronics mobile products over the years.

We regret to inform you that, in line with the conclusion of LG Electronics’ mobile phone business, certain services will be discontinued.

Details of Service Termination:

• Service to be Terminated: AccuWeather

• Target Models: All LG Electronics mobile products

• End Date: 27 December 2024, 00:00 (KST, GMT+9)

After the Service Ends:

• The AccuWeather service will no longer be available due to the discontinuation of information provision by the application service partner.

• Weather information displayed on your lock screen will no longer be accessible.

• For similar functionality, you may download alternative weather applications from the Play Store.

Data Handling:

• Any personal information collected specifically for the AccuWeather service will be securely destroyed upon termination of the service.

• In cases where the retention of personal information is required by applicable laws or regulations, or in accordance with internal company policies, such information will be stored for the period specified in those laws, regulations, or policies.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Thank you for choosing LG Electronics."

