"Dear Valued Customer,



We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude towards our customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics mobile products.

Please be informed that the following services will be terminated:

- LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA);

- Update Center; and

- LG Bridge.

Termination details:

*. Target models: All LG Electronics mobile products.

*. End date: Jun. 30, 2025, 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9].

After the termination date, you will no longer be able to use the software upgrade services. If you wish to use ther services, we strongly recommend upgrading your software before June 30, 2025. (Note: All software upgrade services, including upgrades via Service Centers, will be discontinued).

Furthermore, as we will no longer provide application updates, you will not be able to download default applications deleted upon initialization.

Data Privacy:

The personal information collected for the services will be immediately destroyed once the services end. However, if we are required to store personal information according to the provisions of related laws and regulations and internal company policies, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws and regulations and internal company policies.

We thank you once again for your support and understanding.