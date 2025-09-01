Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All TVs
True Wireless TV
OLED evo
MiniLED
OLED
QNED evo
QNED
NanoCell
Ultra Big TVs
4K UHD TVs
Smart TVs
TV Accessories
Soundbars
TV Bundles
55 inch TVs
65 inch TVs

Our Picks for You 

42 - 48 inch 4K TVs

Armed with all the power you need to rival your local cinema, LG 4K TVs deliver a truly lifelike experience. Every detail is enhanced by LG's α7 AI Processor, optimising colours, contrast, and clarity for crystal-clear images. With HDR10 Pro, you get deeper blacks and brighter highlights, ensuring stunning depth in every frame.

 

Whether you’re streaming the latest series or gaming in 4K resolution, our 4K ultra HD TVs provide seamless motion and ultra-sharp visuals. With ThinQ AI and built-in voice assistants, your TV responds to your commands effortlessly, making entertainment smarter and more intuitive.

 

Shop from a range of 4K Smart TV and UHD TVs today. Whether OLED, OLED evo, QNED, 4K UHD or NanoCell TV - our 4k TVs deliver  outstanding picture quality and first-class Dolby Atmos sound.

Learn More

FAQ

Q.

What is 4K TV?

A.

A 4K TV delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution, packing 8.3 million pixels into the screen. That means sharper images, detailed pictures, and a more immersive experience, especially on larger displays.

 

For movies, sports, and gaming, 4K can make every scene clearer and smoother*. Plus, with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video offering a wide range of 4K content, there’s always something stunning to watch.

 

*4K TVs offer an enhanced experience compared to standard HD (1080p) TVs.

Q.

What is the best LG 4K TV?

A.

The best 4K TVs from LG are:

 

LG G5 OLED (2025)

 

With enhanced AI deep learning and advanced light-boosting algorithms, the Alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 analyzes the screen in real time, optimising colours and brightness for a more vibrant display. It also offers 4K AI Super Upscaling, delivering clearer visuals on streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.

 

LG C5 OLED (2025)

 

Powered by the Alpha9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, this TV refines every scene with AI Super Upscaling, reducing noise and enhancing resolution for a smoother, more lifelike picture.

 

LG QNED92 (2025)

 

A premium MiniLED TV with Dynamic QNED colour Pro* rich, true-to-life visuals. The Alpha8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 enhances webOS 25, delivering an upgraded viewing experience in a sleek, slim design featuring Precision Dimming.

 

LG QNED85 (2025)

 

A MiniLED TV with Dynamic QNED colour* for exceptional picture quality. Powered by the Alpha8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, and featuring webOS 25 for a user-friendly smart TV experience, while advanced local dimming improves contrast, all within a sleek design.

 

  • Dynamic QNED colour/colour pro utilises LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

 

Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix/Apple TV+ and their related services.

Q.

What to look for when buying 4K TV?

A.

Here are some key factors to consider when choosing a 4K TV:

 

Resolution & Picture Quality

 

Ensure the TV has true 4K resolution for sharper and more detailed images. The LG OLED TV offers perfect blacks*** even in bright or dark spaces.

 

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

 

HDR support enhances contrast and colour accuracy. Standard HDR formats include HDR10 Pro and Dolby Vision, providing more realistic visuals.

 

Smart TV Features

 

Ensure the TV has a user-friendly and innovative platform that provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and others. LG webOS provides intuitive AI-powered content search, voice recognition, and personalised recommendations tailored to viewing habits. 

 

Audio Quality

 

Look for TVs that support Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. Some 4K TVs have better integrated sound systems that enhance audio quality.

 

Screen Size

 

Larger screens, such as 55 inches and above, maximise 4K resolution, providing a more detailed and cinematic experience.

 

Gaming Features

 

For gamers, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) help provide smoother gameplay while reducing lag.

 

***LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Q.

What's the difference between 4K and 8K TV?

A.

4K TV offers a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, resulting in sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), which creates a more lifelike picture. In contrast, an 8K TV provides a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, enhancing clarity even further. Although 8K is the newest resolution technology, most content is still available in 4K. With a wide selection of movies, shows, and games in 4K, it remains the best choice for immersive entertainment today.

Q.

 What 4K content is currently available?

A.

Wide ranges of 4K content are available across various streaming platforms, digital rentals, and complimentary services. Some popular streaming options are Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, and Rakuten TV*. These platforms all offer a selection of 4K movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals. 

 

*Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, and Rakuten TV and their related services.

 

Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

Q.

How close should you sit to a 4K TV?

A.

Here’s a guide for the ideal viewing distance to enhance your experience with a 4K TV. 

 

- 32 inches 4K TV: 0.97 m

- 40 inches 4K TV: 1.22 m

- 43 inches 4K TV: 1.31 m

- 48 inches 4K TV: 1.46 m

- 50 inches 4K TV: 1.52 m

- 55 inches 4K TV: 1.67 m

- 65 inches 4K TV: 1.98 m

- 70 inches 4K TV: 2.13 m

- 75 inches 4K TV: 2.28 m

- 86 inches 4K TV: 2.59 m

 

Set the perfect distance for the best 4K experience.

 

Read more

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign InJoin Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Additional fees may apply based on region

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

Need Help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get Support