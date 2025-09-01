Armed with all the power you need to rival your local cinema, LG 4K TVs deliver a truly lifelike experience. Every detail is enhanced by LG's α7 AI Processor, optimising colours, contrast, and clarity for crystal-clear images. With HDR10 Pro, you get deeper blacks and brighter highlights, ensuring stunning depth in every frame.

Whether you’re streaming the latest series or gaming in 4K resolution, our 4K ultra HD TVs provide seamless motion and ultra-sharp visuals. With ThinQ AI and built-in voice assistants, your TV responds to your commands effortlessly, making entertainment smarter and more intuitive.