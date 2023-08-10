About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Nano90 65 inch 4K NanoCell TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Nano90 65 inch 4K NanoCell TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
65NANO906NA

LG Nano90 65 inch 4K NanoCell TV

(3)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

4K NanoCell

Screen Size (in.)

65

Resolution

3840 x 2160

NanoCell Display

Yes

IPS Panel

Yes

Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Colour Gamut

Nano Colour

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Dimming

Full Array Dimming

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance

BLU Type

Slim Direct

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

TM200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)

VIDEO

Picture Master Processor

α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

Deep Learning AI Picture

AI Picture

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (Dolby HDR only)

Image Enhancing

Image Enhancing

AI Brightness

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ

Yes (4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro

Yes (4K/2K)

HLG

Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

4K HFR

Yes

2K HFR

Yes

Motion Pro

Motion Pro

Dimming Algorithm

LG Local Contrast

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC

4K@120P, 10bit

VP9

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

FreeSync™

Yes (MR)

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response

Yes (VRR/ALLM)

Picture Mode

Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

Output

20W (10W per channel)

Channel

2.0 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Speakers

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Notification

Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ AI

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Compatible

Yes

Amazon Echo Compatible

Yes

LG Smart Speaker

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

Yes

Gallery

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes, webOS5.0

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

37 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.4

Teletext Page

Yes (2000 page)

Subtitle

Yes

Audio Description

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Screen Share

Yes

HDMI

4 (Side) (2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB

1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Headphone out

Yes (Rear)

Line out

Yes (Rear, headphone out common)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1456 x 840 x 70.5

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1456 x 902 x 271

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1600 x 970 x 175

Stand (W x D)

1222 x 271

VESA

300 x 300

EAN Code

8806098660889

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

24.2

Weight (TV + Stand)

24.5

Weight (W/Carton)

31.2

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR20

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65NANO906NA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65NANO906NA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65NANO906NA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65NANO906NA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65NANO906NA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 